TORONTO, March 20 A Canadian review of practices
involved in stock listings for companies from China and other
emerging markets found a complex web of problems, including a
lack of disclosure, the Ontario Securities Commission said on
Tuesday.
A 24-page report, published Tuesday, recommended
improvements in corporate governance practices and the quality
of audits for such companies, the OSC said in a statement. It
also recommended developing more transparent and consistent due
diligence requirements for underwriters.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha and Jennifer Kwan)