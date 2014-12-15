TORONTO Dec 15 Canadian securities regulators
are concerned that domestic investment dealers are routing large
amounts of retail equity orders to their U.S. counterparts,
provincial watchdogs said on Monday.
The regulators are worried about losing valuable liquidity
to the much larger U.S. market, where, unlike in Canada,
wholesalers can offer payments for order flow. Retail orders
make up around one quarter of Canada's domestic market.
The Canadian Securities Administrators, the council of
Canada's provincial and territorial securities regulators, said
the orders being sent south were not meeting minimum
requirements for price improvement and would hurt Canada.
"Specifically, the CSA are concerned that widespread routing
of retail order flow to U.S. dealers will negatively impact the
quality of the Canadian market, and may affect the quality of
execution achieved for investors," the group said in a
statement.
In Canada, there is no rule preventing a broker from
accepting cash in return for stock orders, but there is one that
prevents Canada-based firms from making the payments for stock
orders in the first place.
There is no such restriction in the United States. "Payment
for order flow," however, has been on the radar of U.S.
securities regulators, which have sent out subpoenas and other
requests for information about how conflicts of interest may
affect best execution.
Toronto Stock Exchange operator TMX Group Ltd cited
the migration of orders as a major impetus for its October
announcement of a plan to offer rebates for active order flow on
its smaller Alpha exchange.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)