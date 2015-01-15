(Adds White House comment)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Jan 15 Canada has postponed a summit
with the leaders of the United States and Mexico, officials said
on Thursday, amid persistent tensions over the construction of
TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline and other
issues.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper had been due to host
U.S. President Barack Obama and Mexican President Enrique Pena
Nieto for the annual meeting of the so-called Three Amigos, and
a date had tentatively been set for late February, said two
sources familiar with the plans.
Canadian officials recently reached out to Washington and
Mexico City to say late February would not work, but gave no
reasons, the sources said.
"It's my understanding that (the summit) ... has been
postponed from early this year to later in the year," White
House spokesman Josh Earnest said in Washington.
But Harper spokesman Jason MacDonald said no date had been
formally announced.
"We intend to host the meeting later in the year," he said.
If Obama did come to Canada he would face pointed questions
about the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, which would run from
the Alberta oil sands to the United States.
Canada wants the project to go ahead and has expressed
impatience that Washington is still mulling the fate of the
pipeline after six years of study. Environmental activists are
putting heavy pressure on Obama to veto Keystone XL.
Canadian Natural Resources Minister Greg Rickford told
reporters on Wednesday that he still believed the pipeline would
be approved one day - a strong hint that Canada is looking
beyond Obama, who will leave office in early 2017.
Earnest said U.S. ties with Canada were far broader than the
pipeline.
"As long as this meeting gets rescheduled in a timely
fashion ... and we can continue to have the kind of strong
relationship that we have with our neighbors to the north, then
there's no concern here at the White House about it," he said.
Ottawa's relations with Mexico are also strained over
Canadian rules that impose visas for visiting Mexicans.
Canada's official opposition New Democrats said the
postponement showed that Harper could do little to move
Keystone XL forward and wanted to avoid being pressured by
Mexico over visas.
MacDonald dismissed the suggestion that Harper wanted to
delay the summit because he planned to call a early snap
election in March or April and catch opposition parties off
guard. The next vote is scheduled for October.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Christian Plumb)