By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, March 1 Canadian insurance company Sun
Life Financial Inc said it was looking for acquisition
opportunities in business areas such as wealth management that
are less impacted low interest rates.
"We are investing in areas of growth that are less dependent
on what interest rates do," Chief Executive Dean Connor told
Reuters in an interview before the company kicks off
celebrations to mark its 150-year anniversary on Monday.
"We are actively in the market place looking for acquisition
opportunities, not just wealth but protection as well, and not
just Asia, but the U.S. and Canada as well," added Connor.
Insurers, especially those in the life segment of the
industry, largely invest in bonds and other such securities, but
the current low-rate environment has led to weaker yields from
these securities, forcing insurers to trim benefits and raise
the prices on products.
Many insurers have been forced to diversify into fee-based
services such as wealth management to offset the impact of lower
yields.
"Low interest rates continue to be a major headwind for the
industry around the world. We have done a lot to reposition our
company to thrive in such a world, but no one can completely
immunize an insurance company from low interest rates," Connor
said.
Toronto-based Sun Life, along with its peers, was buffeted
by the global financial crisis, however the company has since
bounced back strongly, with its shares rising more than 150
percent since the depths of the crisis six years ago.
It agreed to sell its U.S. annuity and life insurance arm in
2012, exiting a business that had weighed it down. It has also
established the Sun Life Investment Management business, and
earlier this year it agreed to buy Ryan Labs Inc, expanding its
investment management business into the larger U.S. market.
The moves have impressed both analysts and investors. Last
month, Morningstar analyst Vincent Lui commended Sun Life on its
efforts to diversify.
"With a lower-risk business mix in place, we think that the
days of volatile earnings and depleting capital are finally in
the rear view mirror for the insurer," said Lui in a note.
Connor said Sun Life planned to continue on this trajectory,
adding that the company was looking to add new capabilities and
accelerate growth.
