CALGARY, Alberta Jan 13 Canada's largest oil
and gas company Suncor Energy Inc said on Tuesday it
would cut about 1,000 employees and contractors, freeze hiring
and slash C$1 billion (US$837 million) in capital spending in
response to falling crude oil prices.
Suncor said it would also defer some capital projects that
have not yet been sanctioned, such as MacKay River 2 in northern
Alberta and the White Rose Extension offshore Atlantic Canada.
Production outlook for 2015 remained unchanged at 540,000 to
585,000 barrels per day.
"Today's cuts are consistent with our commitment to spend
within our means and maintain a strong balance sheet," Suncor
Chief Executive Steve Williams said in a statement.
"We will monitor the pricing environment and take further
action as required."
Suncor's revision of its 2015 capital budget to between
C$6.2 billion to C$6.8 million, from $7.2 billion to $7.8
billion when it was presented in November, brings it in line
with other Canadian oil producers that have cut spending as oil
prices fell.
Benchmark crude oil prices have fallen more than 50 percent
since June in response to a global supply glut and producer
group OPEC's refusal to cut production. U.S. crude fell
to a near six-year low of $44.20 a barrel on Tuesday.
The majority of the 1,000 job cuts will be among Suncor's
contract workforce, although some employees will also be laid
off. A Suncor spokeswoman said the company had around 14,000
salaried employees, not including contractors.
Royal Dutch Shell said last week that it would cut
between 5 percent and 10 percent of the positions at its Albian
Sands mining project. The company employs 3000 people at that
site.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which on Monday
reduced its capital spending and deferred an oil sands project,
also has a hiring freeze.
"Without a sharp bounce back in the price of oil, I would
expect further announcements of layoffs and a rise in
unemployment," said Jim Hall, chief investment officer at Mawer
Investment Management which oversees more than C$25 billion.
