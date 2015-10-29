METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 29 Suncor Energy commenced linefill on Enbridge Inc's Line 9 pipeline earlier this month and the first inland crude volumes will reach the company's Montreal refinery by year-end, Suncor Chief Executive Steve Williams said on a third-quarter earnings call on Thursday.
Enbridge's reversed Line 9 pipeline will carry 300,000 barrels per day from Sarnia, Ontario, to Montreal. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations during the current first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.