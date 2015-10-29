METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 29 The Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta is experiencing challenges and has been operating at approximately 60 percent of capacity in October, Suncor Energy Chief Executive Steve Williams said on Thursday.
Suncor holds a 12 percent stake in the Syncrude joint venture and earlier this month launched a hostile takeover bid for Canadian Oil Sands, the largest-interest owner in the oil sands mining and upgrading project. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations during the current first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.