CALGARY, Alberta Oct 29 Suncor Energy is planning a major six to eight week turnaround at one of its two oil sands upgraders in northern Alberta next year, chief executive Steve Williams said on Thursday.

The U2 upgrader processes mined bitumen into refinery-ready synthetic crude, and together the company's two upgraders have a combined capacity of about 350,000 barrels per day.

Suncor has not yet given guidance on the production impact of the turnaround. (Reporting by Nia Williams)