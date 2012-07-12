TORONTO, July 12 The Supreme Court of Canada
ruled on Thursday that previews of songs in online digital
stores such as Apple Inc's iTunes are not an
infringement of copyright laws and do not merit the payment of
royalties.
The judgment is one of five related to copyright matters
handed down on Thursday. Experts say it is rare for the
country's highest court to rule on so many cases at one time.
The judgments could re-write much of Canadian copyright law, in
particular as it pertains to digital media.
The issues involved in the cases include whether Internet
service providers such Rogers Communications Inc and
Telus Corp are responsible for royalty payments on music
downloads, and whether it is permissible to photocopy excerpts
from textbooks for classroom instruction without paying
royalties.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Frank McGurty)