UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 14 There was an explosion and fire at the Syncrude oil sands plant in northern Alberta on Tuesday, according to a contractor working on site who witnessed the incident.
The contractor, who declined to be named because he is not authorised to speak to the media, said the explosion occurred around 2 p.m. local time.
Syncrude, which is majority-owned by Suncor Energy, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said officers received a call about the fire at 2:15 p.m. and are investigating. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Ethan Lou; Editing by Chris Reese)
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.