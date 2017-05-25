European shares slip further, Provident Financial plummets
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
CALGARY, Alberta May 25 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project in northern Alberta is further cutting shipments of synthetic crude to customers in May and June because of a leak at the plant, two market sources said on Thursday.
Syncrude will reduce May shipments by 100,000 barrels and June shipments by 1 million barrels, the sources said. The cuts come on top of already reduced production forecasts for the facility in May and June as a result of maintenance work that was brought forward following a fire in March.
Syncrude spokesman Will Gibson declined to comment. (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Catherine Ngai in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
* Uber wants Sheryl Sandberg to be its next CEO - NY Post, citing source Source : http://nyp.st/2sTVYQA
* Says Robert (Bob) Moline, president of Homeservices and ceo of its real estate brokerage division is retiring