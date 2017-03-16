By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 The fire at Syncrude
Canada's oil sands plant in northern Alberta was extinguished on
Thursday morning, the company said in a statement, as parts of
the mining and upgrading facility ran at reduced rates.
Syncrude said crews were still working to fully isolate the
affected area of the Mildred Lake upgrader to allow safe entry
to assess damage and development a repair strategy. The upgrader
processes mined bitumen into refinery-ready synthetic crude
Other operations remained stable at the 350,000 barrel per
day mining and upgrading facility, roughly 40 kilometres north
of the oil sands hub of Fort McMurray.
Several upgrader units were shut down or running at reduced
rates, while mining and extraction were being paced to balance
lower bitumen demand, the company said.
Syncrude spokesman Will Gibson said he did not have details
of the impact on production volumes.
The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon after a line failure
caused a treated naphtha leak, prompting an evacuation of the
Syncrude site. One worker was injured and was at an Edmonton
hospital, in stable condition.
Syncrude is majority-owned by Suncor Energy, while
Imperial Oil provides operational, technical and
business management support.
(Editing by David Gregorio)