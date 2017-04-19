CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides at the open as financials, energy weigh
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.
CALGARY, Alberta, April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers saying there will be no change to its most recent May and June production forecasts, in which it expects to run at reduced rates, two trading sources said on Wednesday.
Syncrude expects to produce 5.3 million barrels in May and 6.6 million barrels in June as the 350,000 barrel-per-day capacity plant undergoes maintenance that was brought forward following a fire in March, the sources said. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Catherine Ngai)
* Ctrip enters into exchange agreements with holders of convertible senior notes
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share