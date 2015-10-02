Oct 2 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd said normal operations have resumed at Canada's largest synthetic crude project, Syncrude, following a fire in August.

The company is the largest stakeholder in the oil sands project in northern Alberta.

Syncrude had been running at reduced rates since a Aug. 29 fire at an upgrading plant.

There are six other partners in the Syncrude joint venture - Imperial Oil, Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil, CNOOC Ltd unit Nexen, Sinopec and Suncor Energy .

Shares of Canadian Oil Sands were almost flat at C$6.18 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.