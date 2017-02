OTTAWA, July 6 Canada will allow Target Corp. to sell cultural items such as books in its Canadian stores, Heritage Minister James Moore said on Friday.

Target plans to open 125 to 135 stores in Canada starting in March or April 2013, taking over leases from Hudson's Bay Co's Zellers discount banner. Ottawa ordered a review of the plans in March to see whether they would be of net cultural benefit.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)