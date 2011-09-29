* Canada, Quebec deal will end 20 years of squabbling

* Tax dispute had helped fan separatist sentiment

OTTAWA, Sept 29 The Canadian government will formally sign a C$2.2 billion ($2.1 billion) tax deal with the province of Quebec on Friday, putting an end to a decades-old political irritant, officials said on Thursday.

Quebec had pressed Ottawa for almost 20 years to compensate it for harmonizing its sales tax with federal taxes. Successive federal governments refused, arguing that Quebec had not fully harmonized the tax.

The governing Conservatives in Ottawa committed during the May 2 election campaign to strike a deal, and they set aside the money in their June 6 budget.

Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Quebec Premier Jean Charest are due to speak to the media in Quebec City at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Friday. Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the two men would announce the tax deal.

Protracted arguments over the tax had helped fuel separatist sentiment in Quebec, where the independence-minded Bloc Quebecois said Ottawa's refusal to pay up reflected federal contempt for the province. The Bloc was crushed in the May 2 election.

