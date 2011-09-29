* Canada, Quebec deal will end 20 years of squabbling
* Tax dispute had helped fan separatist sentiment
OTTAWA, Sept 29 The Canadian government will
formally sign a C$2.2 billion ($2.1 billion) tax deal with the
province of Quebec on Friday, putting an end to a decades-old
political irritant, officials said on Thursday.
Quebec had pressed Ottawa for almost 20 years to compensate
it for harmonizing its sales tax with federal taxes. Successive
federal governments refused, arguing that Quebec had not fully
harmonized the tax.
The governing Conservatives in Ottawa committed during the
May 2 election campaign to strike a deal, and they set aside
the money in their June 6 budget.
Prime Minister Stephen Harper and Quebec Premier Jean
Charest are due to speak to the media in Quebec City at 1 p.m.
(1700 GMT) on Friday. Officials, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, confirmed the two men would announce the tax deal.
Protracted arguments over the tax had helped fuel
separatist sentiment in Quebec, where the independence-minded
Bloc Quebecois said Ottawa's refusal to pay up reflected
federal contempt for the province. The Bloc was crushed in the
May 2 election.
($1=$1.04 Canadian)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Peter Galloway)