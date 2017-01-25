TORONTO Jan 25 Some of Canada's largest
corporations and top executives launched two separate
initiatives this week, investing millions of dollars into
startup programs they hope will help stem a brain drain in
fields like artificial intelligence and financial technology.
NextAI, which was unveiled on Wednesday, and Diagram,
announced on Tuesday, both aim to halt the loss of the country's
best technology talent by helping to launch new Canadian-based
companies through seed funding and mentorship.
Industry leaders are concerned that without capital, private
and public sector support, Canada will be unable to attract
skilled tech entrepreneurs, while existing workers and students
will be pulled away by global tech giants. More than 300,000
Canadians already work in Silicon Valley.
"A lot of people are looking to come back, but it's hard to
find the right backing and opportunity in Canada," said Diagram
Chief Executive and Founder, Francois Lafortune. "Canada must
get this right. There's are too many jobs at stake."
Diagram's goal is to foster tech startups in insurance,
financial services and healthcare, providing as much as C$5
million ($3.8 million) in seed financing for a venture.
It is backed by fintech venture fund Portag3, as well as
dozens of angel investors, including top Canadian executives
from major banks, large companies and entrepreneurs.
"The next generation of students coming out of school and
coming out of graduate school around the world - we want them to
lock on to an ecosystem here," Royal Bank of Canada
Chief Executive Dave McKay told reporters at the NextAI launch.
"I think Silicon Valley does a better job of providing that
(ecosystem) right now."
RBC, Magna International Inc and Bank of Nova Scotia
are among the corporate partners investing in NextAI,
which will provide up to C$200,000 to as many as 20 teams from
Canada and abroad.
The teams will work on commercializing their artificial
intelligence (AI) research in Toronto, with access to experts
and training from schools and tech firms including the
University of Toronto, the Massachusetts Institute of
Technology, Harvard University, Alphabet Inc's Google,
IBM and NVIDIA Corp.
"We are an export economy. Today we're exporting oil and
gas, predominantly. We need to evolve to export AI technologies
that we develop here in Canada," said Anthony Lacavera, the
co-chair of NEXT Canada, the organization behind NextAI.
Lacavera is also a Diagram investor.
($1 = 1.3064 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Bill
Rigby)