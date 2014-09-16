By Alastair Sharp
| TORONTO, Sept 16
TORONTO, Sept 16 A tiny Montreal company is
turning to crowdfunding in hopes of moving its virtual reality
headset from a working prototype to a mass produced rival to
products from Facebook, Samsung and Sony.
Vrvana Inc aims to raise C$350,000 ($318,000) via website
Kickstarter to make the first 1,000 units of its Totem headset,
it said ahead of the month-long campaign's launch on Tuesday.
The 7-person team hopes game developers will snap up the
C$400-and-up product early to create the ecosystem needed to
ensure success.
"VR (virtual reality) is like mobile five years ago, when
there were not many mobile game developers and the ones that
made great games made a lot of money," Vrvana founder Bertrand
Nepveu said in an interview.
Nepveu said beyond games, the Totem could be used for
medical or aviation simulations, education, or even virtual
tourism.
But it will be a race against the clock to prove its concept
and grab a share of the nascent virtual reality market as
technology giants bring out similar products.
Facebook Inc bet on "the platforms of tomorrow" with
a $2 billion deal for Oculus VR Inc - a company with no real
revenue and untested technology - in March.
Oculus also used Kickstarter to raise early funds, before
raising $75 million from backers led by Andreesen Horowitz in
December. It had 100 employees at the time of the Facebook
acquisition.
Unlike the Oculus Rift, the Totem features front-facing
video cameras that allow a user to switch their view to real
life or mix real and virtual worlds and lenses that can be
adjusted for various sight strength, Nepveu said.
The Totem will also be able to run games developed for the
bigger-budget Rift, and uses industry-standard connections to
connect to computers and game consoles.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd earlier this month
launched a virtual reality headset for its new Galaxy Note 4
product it said would be available later this year.
Sony Corp has a prototype headset for
its PlayStation 4 games console.
Nepveu said the Totem should ship to backers by April next
year. He said he anticipates acquisition offers but would like
to grow as an independent Canadian company.
"We need success stories in Canada," he said. "I want to
create jobs in Montreal. The reason we would sell is if alone we
could not push the product to its maximum potential."
(1 US dollar = 1.1016 Canadian dollar)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Andrew Hay)