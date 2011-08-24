* "Orphan" airwaves means limited handset catalogue
* Cheap airwaves enable low-cost wireless service model
* Public Mobile's bet relies on Sprint move to cash in
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Aug 24 When the Canadian government
auctioned off wireless airwaves in 2008, most carriers had no
interest in bidding for the so-called G band - "orphan"
frequencies used nowhere else in the world.
Most handset makers don't bother making phones that are G
band compatible, meaning any bidder would have a very limited
selection of handsets to offer customers.
It was a drawback that scared away all but Public Mobile.
The small upstart took a gamble in buying G band rights on the
cheap with an eye to launching a no-frills service for
cost-conscious customers in Toronto and Montreal.
"Most people looked at it and said, 'It's not really useful
for much of anything'," said Bruce Kirby, the head of strategy
and business development at Public.
Public spent only about C$52 million ($52.5 million) to
take the prize, out of a total C$4.2 billion raised in the
auction.
Most of the money came from bids from big established
operators such as BCE's (BCE.TO) Bell Canada and Rogers
Communications (RCIb.TO), and to a lesser extent from
Globalive's Wind Mobile and Mobilicity, two other newcomers to
the country's telecom sector.
For Public, the low cost of the G band rights was a decided
benefit. But, looking ahead, its investment may pay even bigger
dividends if Sprint Nextel (S.N), which owns the same frequency
in the United States, decides to use the spectrum for the first
time.
"Sprint will determine the future of the G band," said
Philip Marshall, an analyst at Tolaga Research.
The third-largest U.S. wireless company currently makes no
use of the G band, but that could change when it announces a
network overhaul in October. [ID:nN06204149]
Sprint's scale would likely prompt more equipment makers to
incorporate G band into their cellphones, giving Public a
chance to expand its own catalogue of compatible devices.
If Sprint goes further and uses the G band to launch a
network using an emerging high-speed technology known as
long-term evolution (LTE), Public's Canadian spectrum would
become instantly attractive to Bell, Rogers and others with LTE
plans of their own.
Unlike other new entrants who bought spectrum that the
auction rules put off limits to established players, Public is
free to sell its G band rights to the highest bidder.
A Sprint spokesman declined to comment on its pending
announcement, but said it had spectrum licenses across a range
of frequencies.
CONFIDENCE
With or without Sprint, Public believes it is the only new
entrant in Canada's lucrative cellular industry that can
sustain its low-cost pre-paid plans, thanks to minimal upfront
costs and capital expenditure still less than C$200 million.
"We're the only people who can offer a C$15 unlimited
product and make money," said Sal Tirabassi, a partner in
venture capital firm M/C Partners, which backs Public and other
small telecom operations in North and South America.
"The fact that no one else bid on that (spectrum) was just
incredible," he said.
Other upstarts bought airwaves across more of Canada but
also paid more for spectrum in the same regions. In populous
southern Ontario, for example, Mobilicity paid C$131 million
and Wind Mobile paid C$279 million.
"We're still not profitable ... but we'll get there far
ahead of anyone else," Public's Kirby said in reference to Wind
Mobile and Mobilicity.
Still, Public is taking a gamble. Sprint has yet to make a
decision on G band spectrum in the big U.S. market, and Public
alone lacks influence on phone makers. Currently it can offer
only a small selection of handsets made by the likes of Japan's
Kyocera (6971.T) and China's ZTE (000063.SZ), which is also
building Public's network.
Kirby says Public was content with its market niche and
never intended to attract customers seeking the latest iPhone
(AAPL.O) or high-end BlackBerry RIM.TO smartphones.
He said the company is testing three or four new handsets,
possibly low-end phones running Google's (GOOG.O) Android
software it can sell for less than C$200 without a subsidy.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Frank McGurty and Rob
Wilson)