TORONTO, June 15 Canada's telecom regulator will
later this year require mobile phone providers to sell only
unlocked devices to new customers and will also ban the charging
of fees for existing customers looking to leave, it said on
Thursday.
In an update to its 2013 Wireless Code, the Canadian
Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) said
that from Dec. 1 all new mobile devices must be sold unlocked
and that existing individual and small business wireless
customers will have the right to have their devices unlocked
free of charge upon request.
"The changes and clarifications we are announcing today will
give Canadians additional tools to make informed choices about
their wireless services and take advantage of competitive offers
in the marketplace," said CRTC Chairman Jean-Pierre Blais.
Blais, whose term expires on Saturday, earlier this week
said his as-yet unnamed replacement may have to intervene in
wireless markets to stoke competition.
The update also said that customers unhappy with a new
device purchase will be able to cancel their contract within 15
days and return the device in near-new condition without
penalty, unless they have used more than their monthly usage
limit.
Canada's wireless market is dominated by three major
players: Rogers Communications Inc, Telus Corp,
and BCE Inc's Bell Mobility.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Matthew Lewis)