TORONTO Dec 18 Canada's federal government said
on Wednesday it would introduce legislation to cap domestic
roaming rates charged by the nation's wireless providers as part
of a drive to lower consumer costs for telecommunications
service.
Ottawa will introduce an amendment to the Telecommunications
Act that will prevent wireless providers from charging other
companies more than they charge their own customers for roaming
mobile voice, data and text services.
The government said the measure would remain in place until
the industry regulator - the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) - completes an review of
the issue and makes a decision on whether to set limits on
roaming rates.