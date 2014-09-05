(Adds reaction from government)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 5 Quadrangle Group, a private
equity backer of Mobilicity, has sued the Canadian government
for C$1.2 billion ($1.1 billion), accusing it of reneging on
pledges to help the small wireless provider compete against the
country's biggest phone companies.
New York-based Quadrangle filed a statement of claim in the
Ontario Superior Court of Justice against Industry Canada on
Friday, claiming negligence, misrepresentation, breach of
contract and abuse of public office.
Quadrangle and fellow Mobilicity investor Data &
Audio-Visual Enterprises Investments Inc said in the lawsuit
that they had put hundreds of millions of dollars in the new,
low-cost entrant to Canada's wireless industry after the
government body assured it of favorable terms that were
subsequently breached.
The plaintiffs said Industry Canada had told Mobilicity
founder John Bitove that it would prevent unfair competition
from established operators and create market conditions allowing
new challengers to compete effectively.
Mobilicity is under creditor protection, and its subscribers
have drifted away because of the uncertainty.
A spokesman for Industry Minister James Moore declined to
comment on the grounds that the matter was before the courts.
BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, and
Telus Corp dominate Canada's wireless industry with a
combined share of about 90 percent.
Mobilicity's backers said Industry Canada had assured Bitove
that the company could transfer any spectrum licenses it
acquires to an established operator after five years.
But since then, Mobilicity has failed to consummate a sale
of licenses to Telus due to government opposition to a further
concentration of the wireless market in the hands of its biggest
companies.
"While this lawsuit does not appear material for telco
investors in itself, we wonder how the government expects to
fulfill its four wireless player objective, given the experience
of new entrants dealing with the government to date," Canaccord
Genuity analyst Dvai Ghose wrote in a note.
The case is Quadrangle Group LLC, QCP CW S.A.R.L., and Data
& Audio-Visual Enterprises Investments Inc vs Her Majesty the
Queen in right of Canada as represented by the Minister of
Industry, in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. The court
file number is CV-14-511539.
(1 U.S. dollar = 1.0876 Canadian dollar)
