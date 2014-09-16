By Alastair Sharp and Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Sept 16 The sale of Wind Mobile to a
group of private equity investors will need to be followed by
hefty investment and further deals before Canada`s No. 4
wireless provider poses a significant threat to its much larger
competitors.
Shares of BCE Inc, Telus Corp, and Rogers
Communications Inc all fell slightly on Tuesday
following the news, which some view as a first step to creation
of a stronger challenger to the three dominant national players.
"It definitely makes consolidation more likely ... but it
doesn't worry me as an investor in Bell, Telus or Rogers," said
Ryan Bushell, a portfolio manager at Leon Frazer, which holds
shares in the big telcos. "I don't think they can compete at the
high-end of the market, which is where the margin is."
The deal announced on Tuesday replaces Amsterdam-based
Vimpelcom - a majority equity owner who was unable to
turn that into a controlling stake - with five private equity
backers who sources say paid some C$300 million combined.
While the Canadian government will likely tout the deal as
validation of its promise of four viable wireless players across
the country, there was little indication the new backers have
such lofty ambitions.
Wind Mobile founder Anthony Lacavera said the carrier -
which operates in populous Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta
- would now focus on improving service and had no big expansion
plans.
"The business plan has evolved," he told Reuters. "There are
already four carriers in all other Canadian markets, so we don't
necessarily want to enter as a fifth carrier in any of those
markets."
BCE, Rogers and Telus compete with Eastlink in the maritime
provinces, with Quebecor Inc in Quebec, Manitoba
Telecom Services in Manitoba, and Sasktel in
Saskatchewan.
The sale may put Wind in a better position to bid for
airwaves at upcoming Canadian government auctions of wireless
spectrum. But Frazer's Bushell said he did not think Wind would
have a significant impact.
"Just given the number of investors it took to get this deal
done at C$300 million, I can't see them then dropping upwards of
C$1 billion on spectrum," he said.
Investors and analysts said the next crucial question for
the industry is whether Wind can now do a deal with regional
operator Quebecor, which owns cable and wireless
provider Videotron.
While Quebecor loaded up on spectrum outside the province
during a recent auction, it seeks further regulatory concessions
before committing to expansion.
"There is a prospect of a rebel alliance here, which means
that neither Videotron nor Wind would have to duplicate or
replicate each other's spending," said Iain Grant, the managing
director of telecom consultancy Seaboard Group.
"Now that (Wind) have an owner who's going to pay attention,
someone who actually cares about the company, who's not trying
to wash their hands of an inconvenient investment, the company
can now become all it could have been."
