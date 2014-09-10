By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 10 Quebecor Inc said on
Wednesday it activated its next-generation wireless network,
part of its broader push to bridge the technological and market
share gap with its more dominant telecom competitors in Québec.
The Montréal-based company said its Videotron cable
television and wireless unit switched on a long-term evolution
(LTE) network that covers nearly 90 percent of Québec's
population. The move comes exactly four years after the company
initially launched its own mobile service.
"This brings us to par to address a market segment that we
could not address before," Videotron Chief Executive Manon
Brouillette told Reuters in a phone interview.
Larger rivals Rogers Communications, BCE Inc
and Telus Corp have offered their customers LTE
service - which promises data speeds and capacity similar to
that available via home or office connections - for several
years.
Brouillette said customers with LTE-compatible devices, or
close to 20 percent of Videotron's more than 550,000 wireless
users, will need to request a new SIM card to take advantage of
the upgrade.
She said telecom growth opportunities still exist for
Videotron in its home province of Québec, where it has some 12
percent of a market that has fewer mobile users per capita than
the national average. The company saw a bump in subscribers
after it started offering Apple Inc's iPhone six months
ago.
MUM ON NATIONAL PLANS
Brouillette declined, however, to discuss the company's
wireless expansion plans outside of the mostly French-speaking
province.
Executives have previously said they are talking to several
potential partners about expansion, after buying wireless
airwaves across much of Canada earlier this year.
She said her company's experience of taking on three
established operators in Québec shows that four players can
compete sustainably, a key goal of the federal government's
telecom policy.
