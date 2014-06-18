TORONTO, June 18 Quebecor Inc would
consider buying small rivals to become a national wireless
carrier that reaches most Canadians, its new chief executive
officer said on Wednesday.
The provincial telecom and cable company recently bought
wireless airwaves outside Quebec and the company's Videotron arm
already connects half a million wireless customers in the mostly
French-speaking province.
CEO Pierre Dion told a telecom conference that Quebecor
would be willing to become Canada's fourth national carrier
"under the right conditions."
"We are uniquely positioned to provide highly attractive
wireless plans to Canadians looking for top-quality service at
very competitive prices," he said, according to a speech
prepared for delivery.
Dion said the company is also considering buying either Wind
Canada or Mobilicity or both. The two operators joined a cosy
marketplace after a 2008 auction but have struggled to challenge
the dominance of BCE Inc, Telus Corp, and Rogers
Communications.
The conditions that Dion would like to see before committing
to expansion include a reduction in wholesale roaming rates
charged by those dominant operators, and improved access to
their towers. It also wants to be able to buy more airwaves on
long-term payment plans.
The comments seem designed to exert pressure on the
Conservative federal government to maintain its pro-consumer
stance as it moves to encourage more competition.
But telecom analyst Dvai Ghose said challenges still remain
for Quebecor, and that even an eventual launch is not as
threatening to the established operators as would be a launch
from a global player such as Verizon Communications Inc
or Vodafone Group Plc.
Ottawa blocked the sale of creditor-protected Mobilicity to
Telus earlier this year, while Wind's main backer is looking to
exit the roughly break-even investment.
