TORONTO Nov 24 Canada's telecom regulator began
the last of three major policy reviews on Monday as it seeks to
strike a balance between ensuring consumers have broad access to
new technologies while avoiding rules that would discourage
investment.
The hearing by the regulator, the Canadian Radio-television
and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), on the wholesale
telecom services market will consider whether big telephone and
cable companies should be forced to share so-called "last mile"
wiring, which brings services directly to the retail customer's
door, with smaller rivals.
Due to improved fiber-optic connections, this wiring allows
consumers to enjoy greater volumes of streaming online video and
to place video calls over the Internet, among other benefits.
The CRTC said on Monday its focus is on choice and
sustainable competition, and it will have decide whether to give
small players greater access to these lines to foster that
competition.
Big players such as BCE Inc's Bell Canada and
Rogers Communications Inc are expected to argue they
should be allowed to maintain control over high-speed
fiber-to-the-premises lines so that they can recoup their
investments in these expensive-to-build networks.
Quebecor Inc, Shaw Communications Inc
and Telus Corp are other companies that are dominant in
the market for these services despite the presence of many
smaller competitors.
In recent months, the CRTC has also held hearings on the
future of television and the future of wireless. Following the
TV hearings, it has stopped telecoms charging customers
cancellation fees for not giving enough notice that they are
ending service. On wireless, it is considering mandated
tower-sharing and roaming rules.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and
Peter Galloway)