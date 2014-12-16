BRIEF-Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Ciber
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects figures to U.S. dollars from Canadian dollars)
OTTAWA Dec 16 British mobile phone operator Vodafone Group PLC will get $850 million in Canadian trade financing to help it buy enterprise services from BlackBerry Ltd, Ottawa said on Tuesday.
Export Development Canada (EDC) said that $750 million would go to BlackBerry, while the remaining $100 million was for future procurement from Canadian suppliers.
"Vodafone's global presence makes it a company that Canada's telecom sector has to have a relationship with," EDC Senior Vice-President Carl Burlock said in a statement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
