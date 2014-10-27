TORONTO Oct 27 Founder Anthony Lacavera is
stepping down as chief executive officer of fledgling Canadian
wireless operator Wind Mobile, the company said on Monday, just
weeks after he brokered new financing that made him one of
Wind's largest shareholders.
He will be replaced as CEO by Chief Operating Officer Pietro
Cordova. Lacavera said in an interview he will remain as
chairman and plans to work on business planning and strategy as
well as advocacy for Wind.
"I'm going to continue to be very much involved and while I
might step back from the day-to-day, I'm going to continue to be
involved in the detail," he said.
Cordova had been COO for two years, taking the job after
Amsterdam-headquartered telecom Vimpelcom Ltd acquired
Wind.
Lacavera's Globalive Capital, along with a consortium of
backers, said in September it would buy out Vimpelcom's majority
equity stake for C$135 million ($120 million).
"Wind 2.0 is on solid ground," Cordova said in a statement,
calling it "a very exciting phase in the life of Wind."
The company had to sit out an auction of spectrum licences
earlier this year when Vimpelcom pulled its backing. Months
later Vimpelcom wrote off the entire value of its investment in
Wind.
Wind was launched in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia
after paying C$442 million for airwaves set aside for new
entrants in a 2008 government auction. Lacavera said it now has
around 780,000 subscribers.
It lags far behind Canada's three big players, Telus Corp
, BCE Inc's Bell, and Rogers Communications Inc
, which each have at least 10 times more subscribers.
($1=$1.12 Canadian)
