TORONTO/OTTAWA Nov 4 The Canadian government
has approved the sale of Wind Mobile to a private equity
consortium led by founder Anthony Lacavera, the country's
industry ministry said on Tuesday.
Industry Minister James Moore said that in order to win
approval, the new owners agreed to spend heavily to buy airwaves
and grow their business while keeping a suitably Canadian
corporate profile.
"In making my determination, I concluded that this
acquisition will contribute to a more robust and competitive
wireless industry in Canada," Moore said in a statement.
Globalive Capital, the investment vehicle of Wind Mobile
founder and chairman Anthony Lacavera, formed a group that
agreed to pay Europe-based Vimpelcom Ltd just C$135
million ($118.45 million) for its majority equity stake in Wind.
Wind, the country's No. 4 wireless provider, has struggled
to compete with three national operators while burning through
cash to buy airwaves and expand its infrastructure.
It has built out a network in Ontario, British Columbia and
Alberta after buying set-aside spectrum in a 2008 auction.
It pulled out of another auction of airwaves earlier this
year as Vimpelcom balked at investing more in the wireless
upstart with no sign it would be allowed to take control of it.
"These approvals reinforce the government's commitment to
wireless competition in Canada, and signal Wind Mobile's stable
ownership," Wind's Lacavera said in a statement.
Wind Mobile lags far behind the three biggest players -
Telus Corp, BCE Inc's Bell, and Rogers
Communications Inc - which each have at least 10 times
more subscribers.
(1 US dollar = 1.1397 Canadian dollar)
