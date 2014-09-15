TORONTO, Sept 15 Vimpelcom Ltd has agreed to sell its stake in Canadian wireless carrier Wind Mobile to its current partner Globalive for around C$300 million ($272 million), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that the transaction would be partly funded by an investor group led by Canadian hedge fund West Face Capital Inc.

Vimpelcom declined to comment. A spokeswoman for West Face was not immediately available for comment.

(1 US dollar = 1.1048 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)