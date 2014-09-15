BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
TORONTO, Sept 15 Vimpelcom Ltd has agreed to sell its stake in Canadian wireless carrier Wind Mobile to its current partner Globalive for around C$300 million ($272 million), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
The Wall Street Journal had reported that the transaction would be partly funded by an investor group led by Canadian hedge fund West Face Capital Inc.
Vimpelcom declined to comment. A spokeswoman for West Face was not immediately available for comment.
(1 US dollar = 1.1048 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.