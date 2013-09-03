OTTAWA, Sept 3 Canada will go ahead with a
planned auction of wireless spectrum despite Verizon
Communications Inc's lack of interest in entering the
Canadian market, a government official said on Tuesday.
Firms wishing to take part in the January 2014 auction have
to register their interest by Sept. 17. The government wants a
strong fourth player in every part of the Canadian
telecommunications market and at one stage it appeared Verizon
might be a candidate.
The firm made clear on Monday it would stay out of Canada
for now. Asked whether the government might therefore push back
the auction timetable, a spokeswoman for Industry Minister James
Moore said: "We are moving forward with the spectrum auction as
planned."