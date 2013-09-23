Sept 23 The following is the list of applicants seeking to take part in the Canadian government's auction of wireless spectrum, along with some details about their ownership structure.

The 700 MHz airwaves being sold are highly valued for their ability to penetrate buildings and travel long distances, and are being used in the United States to build high-speed networks.

The applicants are:

BH Wave Acquisition Corp is held by private equity firm Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc, which sources had said in August was looking at buying two small operators with the backing of market leader Rogers Communications Inc .

Rogers is in the bidding, along with its biggest national rivals, BCE Inc's Bell Mobility and Telus Corp. The three together control about 90 percent of the Canadian wireless market.

Established regional operators are also bidding, including Quebecor Inc's Videotron unit, Manitoba Telecom Services Inc and Saskatchewan Telecommunications, which is owned by its provincial government.

Feenix Wireless Inc is completely owned by John Bitove, the founder and executive chairman of Mobilicity, a struggling new entrant to the wireless industry.

Private equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc - Mobilicity's single largest debtholder - is also bidding.

Globalive Wireless Management Corp has applied to bid. It is the official name of Wind Mobile, a recent entrant backed by Europe-focused Vimpelcom.

1770129 Alberta Inc is owned by Corridor Communications Inc, which is led by Chief Executive Officer Amir Bigloo and focused on providing telecom connectivity to rural areas. Forty Mile Gas Co-op Ltd owns 17.44 percent of Corridor's voting shares.

Novus Wireless Inc provides fiber optic Internet, cable TV and digital phone service in metro Vancouver.

Terence Chi Yan Hui, CEO of Concord Pacific, a real estate development company in Canada, owns 503161 British Colombia Ltd, which has 100 percent voting shares and 2.2 percent equity share in Novus, while Luxembourg Famous Star SARL, has 97.8 percent of the equity.

Luxembourg Famous Star SARL is a subsidiary of Famous Star Investments Limited, which in turn is a subsidiary of Taiwanese computer company, ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Bragg Communications Inc is the Bragg family owned company behind cable company Eastlink, which also bought airwaves in 2008 but did not launch service in its Maritimes footprint until this year.

Vecima Networks Inc is about 60 percent owned by its chairman, Surinder Kumar, under the holding company, 684739 B.C. Ltd, and about 18 percent owned by Hugh Wood under the holding company, 101054948 Saskatchewan Ltd. Wood is a Vecima board member. The remainder is publicly held.

TBayTel is owned by the Corporation of the City of Thunder Bay. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)