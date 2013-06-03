OTTAWA, June 3 Canadians will be able to cancel
their cellphone contracts after two years without penalty under
a mandatory wireless code announced by the country's telecom
watchdog on Monday.
The new code, drafted by the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission, also requires providers to
suspend roaming charges once they reach C$100 ($97) within a
single monthly billing cycle unless the customer consents to pay
additional charges.
And it requires the phone companies to suspend additional
data charges once they reach C$50 in the month, unless the
customer agrees to pay the additional charges.
BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc and
Telus Corp are the largest wireless service providers in
Canada.
The code takes effect on Dec. 2.