RUSSELL, Ontario, March 14 The Canadian government decided on Wednesday to liberalize the telecommunications market, getting rid of foreign investment limits on players with less than a 10 percent market share.

Industry Minister Christian Paradis also said the government would auction off 700 MHz wireless spectrum in the first half of 2013, and he set the condition that companies with two or more blocks of spectrum would have to serve rural communities. (Reporting by Louise Egan; writing by Randall Palmer; editing by Rob Wilson)