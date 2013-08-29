OTTAWA Aug 29 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper refuted on Thursday what he called "misinformation" about
his government's telecommunications rules, denying they provide
unfair benefits to foreign players like Verizon Communications
Inc.
"The reality of the situation here is there is no special
rule or special loopholes for foreign companies. There are rules
that assist all new entrants, whether they be Canadian or
foreign, to enter the marketplace and provide competition that
will be in the interest of Canadian consumers," Harper told a
news conference in Toronto.
Canada's three biggest wireless companies are asking Ottawa
to rethink its rules for an upcoming auction of wireless
spectrum, saying that they slant the playing field in favor of a
Verizon, which has tentatively signaled an interest in entering
the Canadian market.