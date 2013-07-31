OTTAWA, July 31 Industry Minister James Moore, under pressure from Canada's big phone companies to curb the ability of Verizon Communications Inc to set up a wireless operation in Canada, pledged on Wednesday to stay the course in pursuing competition in the industry.

"Our government's telecommunications policy was not created overnight," the new industry minister said on his website (). "We want all regions of Canada to benefit from competitive market forces, which is why more progress must be made. We will continue to stay the course by ensuring Canadians benefit from a competitive telecommunications industry."