OTTAWA, Sept 23 Major U.S. telecommunications
companies have declined to register for a Canadian wireless
spectrum auction, raising doubts about the government's plans to
introduce more competition into the mobile telephone sector.
The lack of major U.S. entrants on the list of registered
bidders, published by the government on Monday, is good news for
the three dominant Canadian players, BCE Inc, Rogers
Communications Inc and Telus Corp.
The three companies' shares took a beating in June on
reports that Verizon Communications Inc was looking to
enter the Canadian telecommunications market. Verizon later said
it would not enter Canada.