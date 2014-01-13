By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Jan 13 Globalive's Wind Mobile said it
has withdrawn from Canada's 700 megahertz wireless spectrum
auction, due to start on Tuesday, after its main backer,
Vimpelcom Ltd, decided not to fund Wind's participation.
The move all but assures that the country's biggest
telecommunications providers, BCE Inc's Bell, Rogers
Communications Inc and Telus Corp - will take
the lion's share of the limited resource.
It also puts Wind, which has 650,000 customers mostly in the
provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, in a
difficult spot as operators gobble up the airwaves needed to
support booming demand for mobile data such as video streaming.
"In order to continue offering real choice for Canadian
consumers and businesses long term, Wind needs more wireless
spectrum which is the real estate of our business, so it is very
unfortunate Wind is unable to participate in the 700 Mhz
auction," Wind Chief Executive Officer Anthony Lacavera said in
a statement.
Globalive is owned by Vimpelcom and Lacavera. The CEO
maintains voting control after the Conservative federal
government blocked Vimpelcom's request to take control.
The 700 MHz spectrum on the block is particularly prized for
its ability to carry a signal over long distances and to
penetrate thick walls, making it useful for both urban and rural
deployment.
The Conservatives sought to usher in more wireless
competition via a previous auction in 2008 in which some
airwaves were set aside for new entrants.
While prices have since fallen, new entrants such as Wind
have failed to win much share away from the biggest players.