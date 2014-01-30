TORONTO Jan 30 Wind Mobile, one of the smallest
players in Canada's wireless market, said on Thursday it was
offering a new low-cost unlimited U.S. roaming plan, a
traditionally lucrative niche for its much larger competitors.
Wind, backed by Europe's Vimpelcom Ltd, said it
would offer customers unlimited data, talk and text while
traveling in the United States for C$15 ($13.42) a month.
The offer is a direct challenge to Canada's three largest
mobile operators - Rogers Communications Inc, BCE
Inc's Bell, and Telus Corp - who charge much
more to keep their customers connected while south of the
border.
"While wireless prices in the Canadian marketplace remain
very high, we at Wind Mobile continue to challenge expectations
and offer our customers real value," Wind's chief operating
officer, Pietro Cordova, said in a statement.
Neither Rogers, Telus or Bell currently offer unlimited
data, talk and text U.S. roaming plans.
The top of the line U.S. travel pack offered by Rogers, the
largest Canadian wireless carrier, is a C$300 add-on that gives
its users 500 minutes of talk-time, 1 gigabyte of data and
unlimited sent text messages.
Wind, which has more than 650,000 customers mostly in the
provinces of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, has
struggled to make gains against the big players since it began
operating a few years ago.
The company had to withdrew from an auction of airwaves now
being conducted after Vimpelcom declined to provide the
necessary financial support.