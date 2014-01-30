By Alastair Sharp and Euan Rocha
TORONTO Jan 30 Wind Mobile, one of the smallest
players in Canada's wireless market, said on Thursday it was
offering a new low-cost unlimited U.S. roaming plan, a
traditionally lucrative niche for its much larger competitors.
Wind, backed by Europe's Vimpelcom Ltd, said it
would offer customers unlimited data, talk and text while
traveling in the United States for C$15 ($13.42) a month.
The offer is a direct challenge to Canada's three largest
mobile operators - Rogers Communications Inc, BCE
Inc's Bell, and Telus Corp - who charge much
more to keep their customers connected while south of the
border.
"While wireless prices in the Canadian marketplace remain
very high, we at Wind Mobile continue to challenge expectations
and offer our customers real value," Wind's chief operating
officer, Pietro Cordova, said in a statement.
Wind's gambit could force its larger rivals to re-think
their U.S. pricing, which would in turn eat into their profit
margins.
It will "probably succeed in dropping roaming rates
somewhat, however I'm pretty dubious about this driving
subscriber growth," said Ryan Bushell, a portfolio manager at
Leon Frazer, which holds positions in the three big telecoms.
Rogers, Telus and Bell did not immediately comment on
whether the move would prompt them to alter their U.S. plans.
The three do not currently offer unlimited data, talk and text
U.S. roaming plans.
Bushell said the established operators are somewhat
protected because they sell customers discounted bundles of
Internet, television and landline services in addition to
wireless, and that most Canadians don't regularly need U.S.
roaming plans.
Shares in the trio were all trading higher in afternoon
trade on a broadly positive Toronto Stock Exchange.
NO COMPARISON
The premium U.S. travel pack offered by Rogers, the largest
Canadian wireless carrier, is a C$300 add-on that gives its
users 500 minutes of talk-time, 1 gigabyte of data and unlimited
sent text messages.
The cheapest Rogers U.S. travel pack for talk, text and data
is currently C$40 a month. And in comparison, it offers just 50
minutes of talk-time, 200 megabytes of data and unlimited sent
text messages. Bell has separate C$20 add-ons for talk and text.
Telus' top-of-the-line U.S. travel plan is a C$65 add-on for
300 minutes of talk-time, 300 MB of data and unlimited text
messages. Bell offers a C$30 voice and text package with 100
minutes of talk, 1000 sent text messages, and unlimited incoming
messages. It sells a separate C$50 pack for 500 MB of data.
STILL A STRUGGLE
Wind, operated by closely held Globalive, launched its
service in late 2009 after acquiring airwaves in a 2008 auction
in which the government restricted Bell, Telus and Rogers'
bidding in order to stimulate competition.
It has more than 650,000 customers mostly in the provinces
of Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, but is still dwarfed
by the big players, which each have between 7 million and 9.5
million wireless customers.
The company had to withdrew from an auction of airwaves now
being conducted after Vimpelcom declined to provide the
necessary financial support.
Wind said it reached agreements with several major U.S.
carriers in order to offer the deal, without identifying them.
But in announcing the U.S. roaming deal, Wind hinted that it
was Vimpelcom's scale - with 220 million customers in 17
countries - that had made it possible.