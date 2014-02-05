BRIEF-Therapix Biosciences prices offering of 2 mln ADSs at $6 per ADS
* Therapix Biosciences Ltd. announces pricing of U.S. Initial public offering and NASDAQ listing
OTTAWA Feb 5 The Canadian government said on Wednesday it will tighten rules for the building of cellphone towers, responding to homeowner and community concerns that the often unsightly towers are proliferating without enough consultation.
"The placement of new cell towers is often a divisive issue in communities across Canada," Industry Minister James Moore said in a statement. "It is essential that residents be at the center of the process to determine the location of a new tower, and it is up to the wireless industry to ensure that local voices are heard."
All towers will now require such consultation, the government said.
Existing rules only require community consultation for towers more than 15 meters high.
* Therapix Biosciences Ltd. announces pricing of U.S. Initial public offering and NASDAQ listing
* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc
YANGON, March 22 Myanmar's government praised China on Wednesday for suspending a Chinese bank account used by ethnic rebels fighting Myanmar troops, in a move to prevent potential damage to diplomatic ties.