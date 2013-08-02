Aug 2 Rogers Communications, Canada's
largest wireless phone company, has crafted a plan to grab
control of two smaller rivals to try to stop U.S. giant Verizon
Communications Inc entering Canada, the Globe and Mail
reported.
Verizon is in talks to buy two small Canadian wireless
operators, Wind Mobile and Mobilicity, and Rogers is blocked
from a counter offer because of government objections to mergers
within the Canadian mobile sector.
Rogers instead might fund a purchase of a controlling stake
in Wind by investment firm Birch Hill Equity Partners Management
Inc, the newspaper reported, citing sources familiar with the
matter.()
Toronto-based Birch Hill was also looking at Mobilicity,
again with Rogers as its partner, the paper added.
Rogers would get access to Wind's spectrum to expand its
high-speed wireless service, it said.
Shares of Canada's Big Three wireless companies - BCE Inc
, Telus Corp and Rogers - tumbled last month on
news that U.S. telecom giant Verizon was in talks with the two
privately held mobile firms.
The big mobile companies, which control about 90 percent of
the Canadian telecom market, argue that Verizon would unfairly
benefit from rules designed to encourage competition if it
enters Canada.