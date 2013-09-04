SAINT-HUBERT, Quebec, Sept 4 The rules and dates for Canada's forthcoming auction of wireless spectrum will stay the same despite the decision by U.S. telecoms giant Verizon Communications Inc not to take part, Industry Minister James Moore said on Wednesday.

Moore said other foreign firms might look at the auction but declined to speculate further. Companies wishing to take part in the January 2014 auction have to register their interest by Sept. 17.

"We are not changing dates, we are not changing our policy, we are moving forward and we'll see which firms choose to present in the auction in January," he told reporters after making an announcement in the Quebec town of Saint-Hubert.