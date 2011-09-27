* Government will not reappoint CRTC head
OTTAWA, Sept 27 The Canadian government will
not reappoint Konrad von Finckenstein as chairman of the
federal communications regulator, with whom it has clashed in
recent years over Internet billing and foreign telecom
investment.
"We thank Mr. von Finckenstein for his service as chair of
the CRTC (Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission)," Heritage Minister James Moore, said on Tuesday.
Moore gave no reason for not reappointing von Finckenstein,
who will serve out the rest of his five-year term as head of
the CRTC until January.
The Conservative government overruled the CRTC in December
2009 on its decision to block foreign-backed Globalive from
launching a Canadian wireless service.
Von Finckenstein had ruled that Globalive's financial
support from Egypt's Orascom Telecom ORTE.CA made it
ineligible to operate in Canada because of restrictions on
foreign ownership of telecom companies.
The government determined instead that Globalive was a
Canadian company, albeit with some foreign investment. That
resulted in a long-running battle that saw an appeals court
rule in favor of Ottawa in June. [ID:nN08262139]
The government also overruled a CRTC decision this year
that would have allowed big Internet companies to implement
usage-based billing systems that would effectively have stopped
small providers from offering customers unlimited downloads.
[ID:nN03283625]
