GATINEAU, Quebec, July 22 Canada's telecommunications regulator decided on Wednesday that the country's biggest providers will have to share their fibre optic network connections, a boost to smaller rivals that currently get to use the larger companies' older infrastructure.

The decision will negatively affect major phone companies - principally BCE Inc and Telus Corp - to a greater degree than cable companies such as Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc because the former have invested much more to deploy the technology. (Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)