(Corrects headline to show that company said did not plan to
bid on spectrum across Canada, not that it would not bid at all
in auction)
TORONTO, Sept 10 Regional Canadian telecom
company Manitoba Telecom Services Inc does not plan to
bid for prized 700 megahertz airwaves outside of its home
province in an upcoming auction after a recent network asset
sale, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
MTS agreed to sell its country-wide Allstream fiber optic
network in May, essentially nixing any ambitions at building a
national wireless company to compliment its landline and
Internet offering in Manitoba, a largely rural western province.
"It would have to be a heck of a great deal to make it
attractive to MTS now, so it is not currently the plan," CEO
Pierre Blouin said at an investor conference that was webcast to
media, referring to a plan to bid broadly in the auction.
Blouin said that proceeds from the C$520 million ($502
million) sale would help MTS strengthen its position in Manitoba
and allows investors to judge the company as a pure regional
communications company.
Back in a 2008 auction, MTS bid for national airwaves with
backing from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and
private equity firm Blackstone but pulled back as prices spiked.
The national Allstream fiber optic network is used by all
small new entrants to Canada's wireless industry, Blouin said.
It also has a sizable business selling communications services
to corporate customers.
Blouin added that the Allstream sale, to Egyptian telecom
tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Accelero Capital Holdings, should close
before the end of the year.
The auction of 700 MHz airwaves, highly valued for their
ability to penetrate buildings and travel long distances, is
expected to raise billions of dollars for the Canadian
government. Companies hope securing this spectrum will help them
support booming demand for mobile data such as video streaming.
Potential bidders must confirm their interest in entering
the auction to the federal government by next Tuesday, with the
auction due to start in January.
MTS signed a network-sharing deal with national provider
Rogers Communications Inc in June that allows MTS to
give its customers attractive national and international roaming
rates, Blouin said.
($1 = $1.0356 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Andrew Hay and Carol
Bishopric)