BRIEF-Entravision Communications to buy business of Headway
* Entravision Communications Corporation to expand digital marketing capabilities with acquisition of Headway
Oct 30 Canada's Industry Minister James Moore confirmed on Wednesday that the government has rejected a second attempt by wireless telecom company Mobilicity to transfer its spectrum licenses to Telus Corp.
"That transaction has not been approved," Moore told reporters when asked about a proposed Telus deal with Mobilicity.
Moore confirmed he was referring to a second attempt by Telus to acquire the spectrum.
A spokesman for Mobilicity said the company remains in talks with Industry Canada officials about the matter. The company declined to provide further comment.
* Entravision Communications Corporation to expand digital marketing capabilities with acquisition of Headway
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, BlackBerry Ltd's head of corporate development and strategy, left the technology company in mid-February, he said on Thursday, leaving a leadership gap as it transitions to software from smartphone hardware.
* HPE announces details for completion of spin-off and merger of its enterprise services business