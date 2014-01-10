OTTAWA Jan 10 The Canadian government is not actively considering relaxing foreign ownership limits on the telecoms and broadcast sectors, Industry Minister James Moore told Reuters on Friday, even though he has said he is open to the idea.

Moore said he was focused instead on upcoming auctions of wireless spectrum and legislation to cap wholesale wireless roaming rates that companies can charge each other. He will introduce that legislation "soon", in the spring of 2014, he said.

The government has allowed foreigners to buy telecoms companies with less than 10 percent of the market, but not the Big Three - BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc and Telus Corp. It has not acted on recommendations in a 2008 report that as a second step it liberalize foreign limits on both telecoms and broadcast firms. (Reporting by Randall Palmer and Louise Egan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)