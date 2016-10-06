BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Oct 6 Canada's major internet service providers must lower the wholesale rates they charge smaller rivals for access to their networks, the country's telecom regulator said on Thursday, in a move it said would protect consumer choice.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said it has set lower interim rates that established providers - including BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, and Telus Corp - can charge to resellers, calling some of the companies' own proposals "not just and reasonable". (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.