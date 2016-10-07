(Adds Rogers comment, no comment from other company)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Oct 6 Canada's major internet service
providers must lower the wholesale rates they charge smaller
rivals for access to their networks, the country's telecom
regulator said on Thursday, saying it would protect consumer
choice.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications
Commission said it has set lower interim rates that established
providers - including BCE Inc, Rogers Communications
Inc and Telus Corp - can charge to resellers,
calling some of the companies' own proposals "not just and
reasonable."
"Canadians' access to a choice of broadband internet
services would have been at stake had we not revised these
rates," CRTC chair Jean-Pierre Blais said in a statement.
Rogers said it was disappointed by the setting of what it
called arbitrary rates. BCE, Telus and Shaw declined to comment.
The providers were told in 2010 that they must allow smaller
internet providers access to their high-speed fiber networks at
the same speed they offer to their own customers, at cost plus a
10 percent markup.
In March the regulator asked for updated rate proposals
since cost components had shifted and should have resulted in an
overall reduction in rates.
Of the rate proposals received, only SaskTel's was approved.
The other impacted companies are Cogeco Inc,
Manitoba Telecom Services Inc, Shaw Communications Inc
and Quebecor Inc's Videotron.
The enforced rates vary by provider, and will be finalized
at a later date following further study and consultation.
